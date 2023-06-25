Arden Trust Co Sells 168 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $822.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $339.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $720.23 and a 200 day moving average of $638.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

