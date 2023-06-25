Arden Trust Co Sells 8,397 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

ENB stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

