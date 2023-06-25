Arden Trust Co Takes $1.58 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Arden Trust Co owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

BATS IFRA opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

