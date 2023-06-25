Arden Trust Co Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $140.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.68.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

