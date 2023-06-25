Argus Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $565.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Argus from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $511.19.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $484.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.31. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.