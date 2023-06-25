Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

