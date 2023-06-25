Asset Management Corp IL ADV Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.0% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $87.84 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

