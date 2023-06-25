Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,991 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.3 %

ADSK opened at $202.00 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $166.94 and a one year high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.