Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $237.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.25.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $213.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.54. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

