Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.69 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and approximately $166.77 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $13.60 or 0.00044340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,904,622 coins and its circulating supply is 345,185,172 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

