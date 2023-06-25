Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Avidbank

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Avidbank will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.