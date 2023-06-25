Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Acquires 100,252 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,252 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 9.0% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $20,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

