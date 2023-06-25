Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Acquires 3,861 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,249 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,086,000 after acquiring an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,239,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

