Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IXC opened at $35.83 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

