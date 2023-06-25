Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 555.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,803 shares during the period. Sunrun accounts for about 0.9% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 245.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $40,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,081 shares of company stock worth $3,129,488. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunrun



Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

