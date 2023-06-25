Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RZV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 69,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 180,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 180,646 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,772,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $229.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.