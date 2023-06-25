Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 72,850 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,850 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 647.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,426,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,535,000 after acquiring an additional 674,542 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,137,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,243,000 after acquiring an additional 504,129 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.