Bank of America Boosts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $57.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in XPO by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 223,013 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at $11,722,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in XPO by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

