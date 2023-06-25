Bank of America Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $90.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

