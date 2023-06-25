Bank of America Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $53.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.04.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.