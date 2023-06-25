Barclays Begins Coverage on THG (LON:THG)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 87 ($1.11) price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded THG to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 98 ($1.25) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded THG to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 117.75 ($1.51).
THG Stock Up 1.9 %
THG stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.97) on Thursday. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.15 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.10 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £988 million, a P/E ratio of -172.73, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.03.
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
