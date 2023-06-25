Barclays Begins Coverage on THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on THG from GBX 47 ($0.60) to GBX 50 ($0.64) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on THG from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.25.

THG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THGPF opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. THG has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$0.69.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

