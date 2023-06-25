Barclays Increases Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $28.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE KRG opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 690.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,201.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

