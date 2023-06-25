Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Increased to GBX 501 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 499 ($6.39) to GBX 501 ($6.41) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDEV. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.63) to GBX 552 ($7.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 430 ($5.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 545 ($6.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Shore Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.63) to GBX 552 ($7.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.51) to GBX 570 ($7.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 518.38 ($6.63).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 407.40 ($5.21) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 478.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 455.26. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($4.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 515 ($6.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.68, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

