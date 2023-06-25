Barrick Gold (GOLD) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Barrick Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Barrick Gold pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of -18.5% and pay out -712.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

55.5% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $10.80 billion $432.00 million 274.33 Barrick Gold Competitors $2.64 billion -$41.21 million 5.40

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39% Barrick Gold Competitors -27.87% -5.87% -2.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 656 2917 3697 78 2.44

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 116.73%. Given Barrick Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.