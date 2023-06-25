Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Belden were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Belden by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Belden by 164.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Belden by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Belden by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

BDC stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

