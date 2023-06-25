Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,680 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,780 ($35.57) to GBX 2,680 ($34.29) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.79) to GBX 2,330 ($29.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($34.17) to GBX 2,870 ($36.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,685 ($34.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($28.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,661.33 ($34.05).

Bellway Price Performance

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 1,954 ($25.00) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,103.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,315.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,172.10. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 1,572 ($20.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.89).

Bellway Cuts Dividend

Bellway Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,909.60%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

