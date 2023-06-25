Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,680 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,780 ($35.57) to GBX 2,680 ($34.29) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.79) to GBX 2,330 ($29.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($34.17) to GBX 2,870 ($36.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,685 ($34.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($28.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,661.33 ($34.05).
Bellway Price Performance
Shares of BWY opened at GBX 1,954 ($25.00) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,103.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,315.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,172.10. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 1,572 ($20.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.89).
Bellway Cuts Dividend
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
