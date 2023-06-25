BitShares Market Cap Reaches $25.45 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $25.45 million and approximately $621,301.93 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002181 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002588 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000965 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,014,787 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

