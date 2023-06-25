BitShares Price Tops $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $25.95 million and approximately $686,531.18 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002196 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002580 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,014,396 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

