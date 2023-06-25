BitTorrent-New Market Cap Hits $459.87 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $459.87 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002160 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002677 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $13,462,514.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.