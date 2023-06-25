Brokerages Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Target Price at GBX 1,116.67

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,116.67 ($14.29).

Several analysts have issued reports on NG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.08) to GBX 1,080 ($13.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.08) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider John Pettigrew purchased 28,634 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($13.24) per share, with a total value of £296,361.90 ($379,221.88). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NG opened at GBX 1,038.50 ($13.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,422.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 844.29 ($10.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.48) per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,534.25%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

