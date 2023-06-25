Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Boosted by Covea Finance

Covea Finance raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned 0.06% of Brunswick worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,043,000 after buying an additional 696,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 423,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 336,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $22,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brunswick Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Brunswick stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $63.42 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.