Carlson Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

