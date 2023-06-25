Carlson Capital Management Buys New Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

