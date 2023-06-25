Carlson Capital Management Has $1.30 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

ABT opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

