Carlson Capital Management Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $52.65 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

