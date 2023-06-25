Carlson Capital Management Has $179.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 11.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.48% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $179,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

