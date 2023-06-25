Carlson Capital Management Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $96,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,117.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.84 million, a PE ratio of -117.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

