Carlson Capital Management Has $23.25 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.48% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $23,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,573,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.02 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

