Carlson Capital Management Has $286,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hormel Foods by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $2,305,404. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

