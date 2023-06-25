Carlson Capital Management Sells 2,573 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 618,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,169,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,748,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

