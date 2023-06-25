Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $12,433,750,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

