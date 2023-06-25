Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

