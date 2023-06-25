CashBackPro (CBP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $126,638.35

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $76.44 million and approximately $126,638.35 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00019510 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,669.92 or 1.00021339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.71696408 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $126,713.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

