CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $49.20 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $49.20 million and $15.34 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013846 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,670.91 or 0.99990563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06148735 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $14,498,526.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

