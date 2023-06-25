CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.09 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $48.30 million and $8.09 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,488.67 or 1.00017773 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06148735 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $14,498,526.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

