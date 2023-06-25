CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.64. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 212.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 389,513 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 43.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

