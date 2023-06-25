Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $360,585.88

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $42.61 million and $360,585.88 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,581,238 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

