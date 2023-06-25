Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.79. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

