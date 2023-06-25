Citigroup Cuts Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $14.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.05.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.10. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.